Planning permission granted for new library to serve Crumlin and Drimnagh

The vacant sites at a former funeral home and Ardscoil Éanna on Crumlin Road and Rafter’s Road, Crumlin, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A new library for Drimnagh and Crumlin has moved a step closer after planning permission was granted.

The site, on Crumlin Road and Rafter’s Lane, Dublin 12, will also be redeveloped for 38 social homes.

The location of the new library is within the grounds of the former secondary school Ardscoil Éanna, which was set up by former Irish Volunteer James O’Byrne in 1939.

The school, which was founded on the principles of Patrick Pearse’s St Enda’s School in Ranelagh, closed in 2016 due to financial difficulties. It operated out of a historic house and is a protected structure.

Conservation repair works and alterations are proposed to Ardscoil Éanna House to transform it to cafe use on the ground floor and library use on the first floor.

The development also includes a new single storey and part two-storey branch library building.

The other side of the site, where a former funeral home is located, will be redeveloped for social homes.

Artist's impression of plans for the library and housing site. Image: dublincityarchitects.ie

A drawing of the planned redevelopment.

The planning application for the new homes will be “submitted shortly”, Dublin City Council said.

“In order to prepare the site for the construction of these homes it is necessary to demolish the old funeral home,” it said. “Demolition works will take place in the coming months.”

The local authority also said it was aware of “false reports” circulating on social media about the future use of the site.

City councillor Daithí Doolan said there had been claims online that the area was going to be used to house asylum seekers.

“There was no shred of truth in this. It was never discussed. It was never mentioned,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

“The city council bought the two sites [the school and funeral home] with the sole purpose of putting a library and social housing on it. It was total nonsense.

“The city council bought the site where the school was when it shut down. Then they heard the undertakers were coming up and thought we could have a bigger footprint.”

Cllr Doolan said there was a “long-time campaign” to secure a library for Drimnagh.

“The issue was we could never find an appropriate site,” he said. “This came along. It was bought with the beautiful protected building in the middle. It’s perfect. At the moment there are libraries in Dolphin’s Barn and Walkinstown, but they are quite small.”

The council said detailed design on the library will begin early next year after the appointment of a design team.

The library will consist of a combined adult and junior library space, public study space, an events room, meeting rooms and other spaces on the ground floor. The first floor is to include a reading room, meeting rooms and staff spaces.

The development also includes a new footpath linking Crumlin Road to Rafter’s Lane.

One of Ardscoil Éanna’s first teachers was Patrick Pearse’s sister Margaret, who taught at the school for many years.

The school was rare in being a Catholic one run by lay people and in private ownership. It remained in the O’Byrne family until its closure, with actor Gabriel Byrne among its past pupils.