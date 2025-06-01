Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin attracts 28,000 participants

Participants in the VHI Women's Mini Marathon marking the 43rd anniversary of the event, which is the largest women's race of its kind in the world. Photograph: Alan Betson

Some 28,000 women (and some men) filled Dublin city streets from Fitzwilliam Place to Merrion Square on Sunday morning for the Women’s Mini Marathon.

The winner of the 10km event was Grace Richardson (26), from Kilkenny City Harriers, who crossed the line after 34 minutes and 17 seconds. She followed in the footsteps of her sister Aoibhe, who won the race in 2019, and her other sister Niamh, who came third in last year’s event.

Grace Richardson, from Kilkenny City Harriers, winner of the 2025 Women’s Mini Marathon. Photograph: Alan Betson

Among those who signed up for the race were first-time runners, seasoned athletes and a dedicated group of women who have taken part every year since 1983. The youngest participant was just 14, while the oldest was aged 89.

Orla O’Rourke from Stepaside was hoping to jog half of the route but said she may well be “reduced” to walking the remaining five kilometres.

Ms O’Rourke said she had just returned from England on Saturday night, getting off the aircraft at midnight.

Orla O'Rourke (left) and Leanne Culligan ran the Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Tim O'Brien

She said she would not miss the mini marathon as she was running in memory of her mother, Marie Hendley, who passed away from cancer some years ago.

She was running with her friend Leanne Culligan from Belgriffin. Ms Culligan she had cancer some years ago and was running to raise awareness of the disease.

At the corner of Merrion Square and Fitzwilliam Street, giant screens showed crowds of runners waiting at barriers from Lower Mount Street to Leeson Street Upper. Friends and families supported from behind barriers.

Over the loudspeakers, drag artist Dame Stuffy from 98FM could be heard commenting on the countdown to the start of the race.

“I feel like [it’s] New Year’s Eve,” she said.

“Where is the prosecco? Can we have a round of applause for the sunshine?” she asked, as some ominous-looking clouds parted.

On the corner of Upper Mount Street was a runner called David Nolan, who had a questionable auburn hair arrangement.

He said he was running to support his sister Yvonne Nolan, who was standing beside him. “We are running for Saplings Rathfarnham, a school for autism,” said Ms Nolan. “I am just here to help,” her brother added.

Yvonne Nolan and her brother David Nolan ran the Women's Mini Marathon in aid of Saplings School in Rathfarnham. Photograph: Tim O'Brien

Further numbers of men in brightly coloured wigs wore running tops with the words “in memory of Cathy” on their backs.

Earlier, VHI mini-marathon “ambassador” Nathalie Lennon, from Baltinglass, in Co Wicklow, confessed to having nerves. As ambassador and a qualified personal trainer and nutritionist, she had devised three fitness programmes for runners, joggers and walkers. “I am nervous yes, but it is a good sign that you care and have a passion after the long days of training,” she said.

Fellow ambassador Clóda Scanlon, originally from Co Tipperary but living in Dublin, said she was hoping to complete the 10km in about an hour and 20 minutes. “I have been playing sport all my life and was playing camogie in Tipperary for the under-16s,” she said.

Claire Fagan from Mullingar Harriers AC came second in the mini marathon with a time of 34.35. Jessica Craig of North Down AC took third place with 34.55. Sinéad Kane from Le Chéile AC won the visually impaired category with a time of 44.26.

Separately, Cork County Council said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm a participant in the Cork City Marathon died on Sunday.

“The person was attended to immediately by the emergency services on the scene. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

It is understood the woman, who was in her 20s, became unwell after crossing the finish line on Patrick Street.