Inchicore in Dublin named one of 38 ‘coolest neighbourhoods on the planet’

The magazine suggested heading to Richmond Park 'to watch a game of football played by beloved local teams'. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Inchicore in Dublin has been named by Time Out magazine as one of the 38 “coolest neighbourhoods on the planet”.

Time Out, which was founded in 1968, is a travel and hospitality group that highlights the best things to do in cities across the world.

It said it “quizzed” its global network of “on-the-ground experts” in order to compile the list.

“They’re places that reflect the very best of their cities – its culture, community spirit, nightlife, food and drink – all condensed in one vibey, walkable district,” it said.

“To create our annual ranking, we went straight to the experts – our global team of on-the-ground writers and editors – and asked them what the coolest neighbourhood in their city is right now, and why.”

It described Inchicore as “a part of the city that’s come to perfectly represent Dublin’s unique old-school charm mixed with a very modern energy”.

“It wasn’t long ago that Inchicore was just a suburb that you passed through on your way in or out of the city centre,” it said. “Today, the unexpected trendiness that’s descended on the likes of Smithfield and Stoneybatter has found its way to Inchicore.”

The magazine pointed to “magnificent old man pubs” such as Cleary’s and The Glen, which now “rub shoulders” with new venues such as the Stillwater Gin Distillery and the Gravity Climbing Centre.

“And it doesn’t hurt that the neighbourhood is a prime base of operations for any visit to the Irish capital, being a short walk away from the Phoenix Park, Kilmainham Jail, Dublin Zoo and the Irish Museum of Modern Art,” it said.

“Taking off from the Hilton Kilmainham, stroll up to Riggers and enjoy some of the best coffee this side of the river Liffey.

“Cross the road to see what’s on at the Richmond Barracks, a culture centre set up for anything from comic-book festivals to walking tours of nearby historical landmarks.

“For lunch, tuck into tacos and people-watch from the tables outside Tacos Lupillo, before you head to Richmond Park to watch a game of football played by beloved local teams.

“Try the spicy pork vindaloo at Kari and cap your night off in The Black Lion, where you can sink a fantastic pint of the world-renowned black stuff (Guinness, obviously).”