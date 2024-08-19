Firefighters tackle major gorse fire on Killiney hill in Co Dublin

Fire crews are attending a large gorse fire in Killiney, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

A gorse fire has broken out on Mullins Hill in Killiney, south Dublin on Monday night.

Three fire engines, a wildfire response 4x4 and a water tanker have been deployed, Dublin Fire Brigade said.

“A strong wind is driving smoke across a wide area but firefighters are working hard and making good progress at the incident,” it said.

#Killiney



Three fire engines, a wildfire response jeep and water tanker are dealing with a gorse #wildfire on Mullins Hill.



A strong wind is driving smoke across a wide area but firefighters are working hard and making good progress at the incident. pic.twitter.com/H3oxSUc1PU — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 19, 2024