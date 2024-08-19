Dublin

Firefighters tackle major gorse fire on Killiney hill in Co Dublin

Three fire engines, a wildfire response 4x4 and a water tanker on the scene

Fire crews are attending a large gorse fire in Killiney, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade
Sarah Burns
Mon Aug 19 2024 - 21:33

A gorse fire has broken out on Mullins Hill in Killiney, south Dublin on Monday night.

Three fire engines, a wildfire response 4x4 and a water tanker have been deployed, Dublin Fire Brigade said.

“A strong wind is driving smoke across a wide area but firefighters are working hard and making good progress at the incident,” it said.

