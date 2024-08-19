Firefighters tackle major gorse fire on Killiney hill in Co Dublin

A gorse fire has broken out on Mullins Hill in Killiney, south Dublin on Monday night.
Three fire engines, a wildfire response 4x4 and a water tanker have been deployed, Dublin Fire Brigade said.
“A strong wind is driving smoke across a wide area but firefighters are working hard and making good progress at the incident,” it said.
