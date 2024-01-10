Man sleeping rough dies in Dublin city centre

The body of a man who had been sleeping rough has been found in Dublin city centre. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Pearse Street gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on St Andrew’s Street early on Tuesday morning by a homeless organisation.

His death is understood to be the first official recorded death of a rough sleeper this year, according to the homeless organisation A Lending Hand.

The man’s death comes as a status yellow temperature has been issued by Met Éireann with temperatures to plummet as low as -5 degrees at night time.

The Department of Housing and Garda both confirmed that they were notified of the man’s death.

A Department of Housing spokesperson said the discovery of the man’s body was a “tragedy” and extended sympathies to the man’s family.

An additional 330 permanent beds have been added to homeless services by Dublin City Council. The single-adult beds were introduced into the system last October by the council in a bid to get rough sleepers off the streets.

Mary Hayes, director of Dublin Region Homeless Executive, said that the beds are “permanent with no end date in 2024″.

In addition to these, there are 40 extreme-weather beds in non-governmental organisation services that are made available as needed, depending on the demand for homeless services on any given night. There is also no specific end date for these in 2024.

A Lending Hand spokesperson said: “This has been my fear that a rough sleeper would lose their life especially now with the weather cold snap. This is the first death this year of a rough sleeper and it won’t be the last unless more adequate and safe accommodation is opened up.

“It’s ridiculous that in 2024 we have someone losing their life on the streets. We are only in the second week of January and already someone is dead.”