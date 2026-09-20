Traffic restrictions to affect Dublin drivers on Monday as EU transport ministers meet

Temporary traffic restrictions will be applied on Monday in areas between Ballsbridge and Dublin Castle, including St Stephen's Green. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Localised and temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on Monday due to an informal meeting of EU transport ministers at Dublin Castle.

The meeting takes place over Sunday, September 20th, and Monday, September 21st, forming part of the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Temporary parking restrictions were introduced in the Ballsbridge area on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the Garda said: “Traffic restrictions will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised”.

Members of the public are asked to comply with gardaí on duty in the event of encountering any rolling road closures.

On Monday, there will be localised, temporary traffic restrictions and rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts between 8.30am and 9.30am between Ballsbridge and Dublin Castle.

Merrion Road, Mespil Road, Leeson Street, St Stephen’s Green, Kevin Street, Bride Street and adjoining roads will be primarily affected.

Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times as attendees arrive and depart on Sunday and Monday.

A number of road closures are in place as part of a policing and security operation at Dublin Castle.

Castle Street, Ship Street Little and Ship Street Great are closed to traffic and pedestrians until December 31st, 2026. However, local access is facilitated.

Gardaí said: “Our objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so.

“We ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of gardaí and we thank them for their co-operation.”

Operational plans are subject to change for security and operational reasons and real-time updates will be provided, where appropriate, the Garda said.