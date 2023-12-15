Numbers sleeping rough in Dublin up 30% this winter

Eighteen people recorded as sleeping rough by outreach teams this winter had also been sleeping rough in the spring. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times.

The number of homeless people sleeping rough in Dublin in the weeks heading into Christmas has increased by nearly a third, compared to the same time last year.

The latest count of rough sleepers, undertaken twice a year, found there were 118 homeless people on the streets last month. This represents a 30 per cent increase compared to the 91 people recorded as sleeping rough last winter, and a 42 per cent rise on the 83 rough sleepers counted this spring.

The oldest homeless person sleeping rough last month was 73-years-old, while the youngest was 18-years-old.

The winter rough sleeper count was carried out by Dublin Simon Community outreach team during the second week of November. The report, published by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), said 65 per cent of rough sleepers were male.

There was an increase in the proportion of women among the population of rough sleepers, while 11 couples were recorded sleeping on the streets.

Eighteen people recorded as sleeping rough by outreach teams this winter had also been sleeping rough in the spring.

The report said 37 rough sleepers had been booked into emergency accommodation, such as homeless hostels, on the night they spoke to outreach teams. Some 64 people of the 118 sleeping rough had used emergency accommodation in the previous three months.

Four fifths of those sleeping on the streets had Irish citizenship, with 15 per cent were originally from elsewhere in the European Union. A further 4 per cent of rough sleepers were from outside of the EU.

Around four out of ten people recorded as sleeping rough were using tents, while the rest were not, the report said.

Overall there are more than 13,000 people recorded as homeless living in emergency accommodation, according to Department of Housing figures for October published late last month.

In a statement, the DRHE said it can often take “several intensive engagements” from homeless outreach teams to encourage rough sleepers to access emergency accommodation. The State agency said while there was a “core group” of people who regularly sleep rough, a wider cohort moved between sleeping on the streets, emergency accommodation, and arrangements with family or friends.

The rough sleeper count does not include 207 asylum seekers who the State has been unable to provide accommodation since December 4th, due to a shortage of beds.