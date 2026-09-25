Dublin City Council denies doing U-turn on Christmas lights

Dublin’s Winter Lights festival will continue in December before extending into January. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo Agency

Dublin City Council has denied doing a U-turn on when it is hosting its annual Winter Lights festival.

On Wednesday, the council said the popular annual event was “moving from December to the new year”.

“It will start mid-January and finish on St Brigid’s/Imbolc public holiday weekend,” a statement said.

Despite a commitment to also illuminate the city with “lighting and projections” in the weeks leading up to Christmas, there was much criticism – including from some councillors – of the decision to host the festival in January.

The council clarified in a later statement the festival “will still take place during December” and is “extending into January”.

Tony Smithers of the council’s events section denied the update amounted to a U-turn.

“The story has not changed,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

“We were always going to project our lighting projections across iconic buildings across the city.”

He said the plan was always to have Christmas-themed lights in December, as well as other lighting displays in the new year.

“The fact is, we are expanding our Christmas experiences.”

When presenter Sarah McInerney said “the words expansion and extension were nowhere to be seen in the press release” or in an interview with Dublin Lord Mayor Daryl Barron earlier this week, Smithers said he would “take that”.

“It’s not a U-turn. [It was] always our intention ... to have eight to nine weeks of beautiful lighting projections across iconic buildings.

“This year we would have our Christmas theme and celebrate Christmas, and in January we’re going to light and project on beautiful buildings again with that winter theme, helping footfall ... come into the city in January.”

Dublin Winter Lights festival. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

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In the statement released on Wednesday, Smithers said: “The move to January and into Brigid’s weekend will give the festival its own place in the city’s events calendar.

“It will illuminate Dublin city in the shoulder season between Christmas and St Patrick’s Festival, bringing much-needed light, activity and artistry to the city.”

The Winter Lights festival includes light projections and installations on landmarks, buildings and parks in Dublin city.

A Christmas market, TwinkleTown, will return to Smithfield in the north city centre, while TwinkleTown Southside will take place in St Patrick’s Park in the Liberties.

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