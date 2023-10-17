Smithfield voted second ‘coolest neighbourhood’ in the world

The Smithfield Fleadh was mentioned by Time Out as the ideal time to visit for two days of live Irish music, local art and hazy, summer evening pints. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Smithfield in Dublin has been named the second coolest neighbourhood in the world, and the number one coolest in Europe, by Time Out the global media and hospitality brand.

Smithfield missed out on the number one spot to Laureles, a barrio or neighbourhood in Medellín, Colombia. Others in the top five included a hotspot for art galleries and cutting-edge creative spaces in Madrid, Copenhagen’s waterfront livingroom and a stretch in Hong Kong where affordable dim sum sits alongside Michelin-starred dining.

[ Dublin City Council says it will not drop Smithfield horse fair restrictions ]

Time Out said it surveyed more than 12,000 people globally about the coolest neighbourhoods in their cities. The selection was then narrowed down with the “insight and expertise” of Time Out’s network of city editors and local experts. To create and rank the final list, Time Out said its editors considered factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

It said Smithfield’s charm lay in its authenticity, “with old and new independent establishments coexisting and thriving – from the iconic Cobblestone pub, the heart of traditional Irish music in Dublin, to new ventures like Third Space, a social enterprise cafe”.

READ MORE

The iconic Cobblestone pub in Smithfield, described as 'the heart of traditional Irish music in Dublin'.

Smithfield had a “post-industrial vibe”, with no shortage of things to do to keep locals and visitors busy all day. Tim Out writers singled out having a flat white coffee and cardamom bun at Proper Order, catching an indie film at the Light House Cinema and dinner at Fish Shop, a tiny seafood restaurant “with a killer wine list”.

Each year Time Out asks its international audience to nominate the areas of cities which have the best mix of cutting-edge culture, affordable great food and drink, street life, nightlife and community.

Grace Beard, travel editor at Time Out, says: “What stands out with this year’s Time Out Coolest Neighbourhoods is that, while most of them have seen transformation over recent years, they remain resolutely local-at-heart. Exciting new openings across culture, food and drink are bringing in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts – from old pubs to family greengrocers – keep it real. And they’re fun! These are places where the city comes to play, be it an all-night party, a spot of urban fishing or a night-time bike ride. After a few tumultuous years, it’s heartening to see communities coming together to hang out, support local businesses and have some fun.”