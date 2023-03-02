Two people rescued from house fire in Monkstown

Gardaí from Dún Laoghaire responded to reports of a large fire in progress at a residence on De Vesci Terrace early on Thursday.

Two people have been rescued following a fire at a property in Monkstown, Co Dublin, on Thursday.

Gardaí from Dún Laoghaire responded to reports of a large fire in progress at a residence in the De Vesci Terrace area at about 12.35am.

When gardaí arrived on the scene, they observed flames and thick smoke emanating from the property.

When Gda Dean Gahan and Gda Steven Carton became aware of a person in the basement of the property, they forced open a hall door to enter the burning building and brought a women in her 20s to safety.

The two gardaí then re-entered the residence to search for others inside. After a short time, they located a man in his 70s at the rear of the property and also took him to safety.

This man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation where he is expected to make a full recovery.

As the fire further took hold, gardaí evacuated occupants of both adjoining residences and a mews property located nearby.

Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and brought the fire under control. There were no reported injuries, but there was extensive structural damage to the building.

Early investigations indicate the cause of the fire may have been accidental and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Gda Chief Superintendent Matthew Nyland said: “It is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured or lost their life in this fire.

“I have no doubt that this is primarily a result of the quick thinking and actions of all first responders, particularly Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton.

“Gardaí Gahan and Carton showed immense bravery entering a very dangerous situation and putting fears for their own personal safety aside to assist others.”