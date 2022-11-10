Commercial rates increase in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown expected to hit 15% of businesses

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council passed its 2023 budget following a three-hour meeting on Tuesday but a 4 per cent increase in commercial rates. Photograph: Eric Luke

A hike in commercial rates in south Dublin is expected to hit about 15 per cent of businesses.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council passed its 2023 budget following a three-hour meeting on Tuesday but a 4 per cent increase in commercial rates, which could have proved incendiary in an era of surging living costs, will be largely offset by an expansion of its rebate scheme.

It is understood the net effect will see only larger commercial entities in areas such as Sandyford left with higher bills, while the budget itself is expected to deliver on local public investment.

Welcoming the outcome on Wednesday, Cathaoirleach Mary Hanafin noted commercial rates had not increased since 2019 and cannot go up next year due to a re-evaluation process.

“[The budget] recognises the pressures that smaller businesses are under while at the same time, by doing this, it allows us money to spend on the public realm,” she said.

That was the tone set by the local authority which, in announcing the adoption of the budget, said more than €236 million had been secured for service provision.

Council chief executive Frank Curran said finances were secured to maintain most services at a high level “despite a challenging economic climate”.

Other aspects of agreed expenditure will see no increase in charges for parking, cemetery services or fees at recycling centres.

“While there is an increase in commercial rates the impact will be offset for many businesses as a result of a corresponding widening of the bands of the Ratepayers Support Grant,” the local authority said.

Social housing tenants with a second household income will incur a weekly rental increase of €2 which is to fund energy efficiency works on council properties.

On the other side of Dublin, a 10 hour meeting on Tuesday saw Fingal County Council adopt its 2023 budget amounting to €333 million, an 11 per cent increase on last year, or €1,013 per head of population.

It left its commercial rates, which account for almost half of its income, unchanged.

The council expects its energy costs to rise by €4.5 million, and payroll by €9.2 million.

An additional €4.8 million has been provided for parks and open spaces, public conveniences and solar bins. There is an increase of €8.2 million in its housing budget and an extra €1.9 million for community centres and community groups.