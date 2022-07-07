Public consultation on plans to transform Balbriggan as part of €10 million redevelopment

The local authority has asked that members of the public share views on the proposals for Balbriggan. Image of proposed Quay Street view, courtesy of Fingal County Council.

A €10 million plan for the revitalisation of the north Dublin coastal town of Balbriggan has been published by Fingal County Council.

The council is seeking public submissions on the plan which will see major changes to the town’s Harbour and surrounding area including the removal of 175 car parking spaces and their reallocation for parks, markets and play areas.

The plan, which is open to submissions until August 19th, focuses on the land underneath the railway viaduct which is currently dominated by surface car parking.

The council plans to develop a “multi-purpose plaza” and linear park on the banks of the River Bracken which flows into the harbour. The work will see Quay Street, Mill Street and Harbour Road redeveloped into an integrated space to link the town centre and River Bracken with the harbour.

The new plaza will be used for markets, events and festivals and provide “a centre point to an enhanced leisure and tourist offering in the town” the council said.

A key feature of the scheme will be the “canalisation” of the River Bracken the council said. Broad steps will lead down to the waterway, which will feature increased planting, improved biodiversity and enhanced flood protection for the town.

A new commercial building and two new kiosks will be built on the site of a former nightclub in the harbour area in order to accommodate visitor and leisure activities, potentially including shops, cafés, hot food take away, rental of leisure boats, cycles, paddleboards and other recreational equipment.

A new toilet block with changing facilities, lockers and a retail kiosk will be situated at the entrance to the beach by the railway viaduct and the former RNLI boathouse will be conserved and refurbished for commercial cafe/retail use.

The removal of car parking will allow space to be “dedicated to fostering the enjoyment of people” the council said. “Extensive surveying of the town’s car parking spaces has been carried out which has indicated that there is more than sufficient car parking capacity at all times around the town to facilitate the removal of these car parking spaces in this area.”

The plans are on public display at Balbriggan Library and County Hall, Swords until August 5th and online at https://consult.fingal.ie/en/browse