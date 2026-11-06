Two van drivers killed in Co Offaly crash

Gardaí attended the scene at Cappincur, Tullamore on Friday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Two people have been killed in a car crash in Co Offaly.

The incident involved a collision between two vans which killed both drivers.

It occurred at Cappincur, Tullamore at approximately 12:30pm on Friday.

The drivers of both vehicles, a woman aged in her 40s and a man aged in his 50, were pronounced dead.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the bodies of both drivers were removed. The local coroner was notified and postmortem examinations are to be arranged.

The road was subject to examination by Garda forensic collision investigators but reopened later on Friday.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and for anyone travelling on the Dangan Road at Cappincur between 12pm and 1pm, and who may have camera footage, to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.