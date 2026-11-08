‘We keep the candle of hope lit’: Jo Jo Dullard’s family marks anniversary of disappearance

People attend the service for Jo Jo Dullard at Kilkenny Castle on Sunday. Photograph: Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick/Facebook

The family of missing woman Jo Jo Dullard were joined by friends and locals at Kilkenny Castle to mark the 31st anniversary of her disappearance on Sunday afternoon.

The memorial service in Co Kilkenny comes just days after her loved ones said “not a day goes by where we don’t think of her”.

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Dullard, whose case was upgraded to murder in 2020, was last seen making a call from a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare, on November 9th, 1995, while trying to make her way home from Dublin.

The 21-year-old had missed the bus to Kilkenny and boarded a coach to Naas, Co Kildare, where she planned to hitch a lift to her home in Callan.

Investigations, including gardaí carrying out a number of digs earlier this year, have yet to wield any answers as to what happened to her.

Her family, including her sister Kathleen Bergin, said they miss her terribly and hope that one day she will find her way home.

“We keep the candle of hope lit that our loved ones will find their way home,” the family added.

In June, officers from the Garda Serious Crime Review Team carried out a dig on a quarry on a site on the Wicklow and Kildare border for the missing Kilkenny woman as well as Deirdre Jacob.

It had been alleged that convicted rapist Larry Murphy may have buried one of the women in a car.