‘He’s keeping our village alive’: Doonbeg residents prepare to host Donald Trump

Jennie Drysdale, the chairperson of Tidy Towns Doonbeg, said a huge amount of work had gone into making the village look its best. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

It has been suggested Ireland should refuse to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump as he visits west Clare this weekend.

But Doonbeg residents are sparing nothing as they ready themselves for the arrival of the 47th president of the United States – and for the 2026 Irish Open which they believe could provide an economic boost to the area for decades to come.

“We’re not all in agreement with everything he’s doing in the world, but he’s keeping our village alive,” says Caroline Kennedy of The Igoe Inn on Kilrush Road.

Like most Doonbeg locals, Kennedy believes the village has never looked so good.

When the nearby Trump International Golf Links and Hotel was announced 12 months ago as the host of the 2026 Irish Open, the Doonbeg Tidy Towns committee swung into action.

Jennie Drysdale, chairperson of the group of 16 volunteers, says this weekend’s deadline for the arrival of the world’s top golfers – and course owner, Trump – helped focus minds.

In the past year, the village park, Lakeview, was revived with new footpaths and picnic benches. Old flowerpots were replanted with colourful pollinator-friendly plants.

Doonbeg residents have said they are ‘used to having president Trump in our backyard’ as preparations begin for the US president’s visit to Co Clare. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

A vibrant mural by German artist Marcus Vallboehmer, depicting Doonbeg’s story in jigsaw pieces, was painted on the gable end of the home of the late John O’Gorman, a founding member of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

Irish paint manufacturer Fleetwood donated as much free paint as was needed to give a fresh lick to homes lining the village’s lengthy main street from which Doonbeg gets its nicknames, ‘The Long Village’ or ‘The Longest Village’.

As well as repairing roads and upgrading water infrastructure, Clare County Council gave grants to pay for painters, and homeowners chipped in, too, with voluntary contributions ranging from €50 to €500.

“It’s been a true team effort. We should rename the town ‘Doongreat’ – because we’re doin’ great,” laughs Drysdale.

Kennedy emphasises the economic spin-off of Trump’s business to Doonbeg’s four pubs, two restaurants, coffee dock, shops and accommodation providers, and the wider west Clare tourism industry.

The publican is quick to praise Trump’s hotel, which provides four courtesy buses on call to shuttle their high-roller guests to and from the village.

“There are not too many hotels in Ireland that bring their guests out of their establishment to support the local community,” she says.

[ Doonbeg was doing just fine before State got involved in moving Irish Open to Trump’s venueOpens in new window ]

When Trump and his two sons, Eric and Donald jnr, visited in 2019, Kennedy recalls commentary, “that we’ll sell our soul to sell a pint”.

“There are not many people who would refuse a business that is employing 300 people,” she counters.

“If a factory with 300 employees closed in the morning, it would make headlines. He’s our factory. It’s the biggest employment in west Clare – why would you bite the hand that feeds you?

“Nobody would refuse the same thing in their parish. Every chance [Trump] gets, he gives Doonbeg a plug. We benefit from the Americans who come here. They’re willing to spend money, we’ll take it,” Kennedy says.

Doonbeg Tidy Towns has organised the inaugural Doonbeg Fáilte Fest, to coincide with the Open. Outside the community hall car park is a big screen showing the golf live; inside are craft stalls with local produce for sale.

“Jennie Drysdale, chairperson of Tidy Towns Doonbeg. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire”

“As a village we wanted to capture the energy of what was happening at the golf course and we came up with a slogan, ‘Come for the golf, stay for Doonbeg’,” says Drysdale, while wearing a T-shirt with that slogan printed on it.

The retiree expects anti-Trump protests to be peaceful.

“Everyone has a right to their opinion. They have their purpose; we have our purpose. And we’ll get along ... This is our moment. What happens this week is going to impact Doonbeg’s future for the next 30 years,” she says.

Doonbeg village has a population of about 270, with 700 in the wider parish. In summer, that swells to 1,000 or more as holiday homes fill up, according to Tommy Comerford, a founding member of the Doonbeg Development Association. Its fishing industry has dwindled, and while agriculture remains important, tourism is the main employer.

Comerford says the community, through the development association, showed vision in 1995 to win €2.4m European grant aid through Shannon Development.

They purchased land off four farmers at Doughmore Sandhills, a nearly 400-acre coastal stretch of sand dunes about 3km outside the village, and set about building a golf course to attract wealthy Americans.

“There were huge obstacles. Rights of way, environmentalists, squatters. Numerous objections. It was stressful,” recalls Comerford.

A large Garda and Secret Service presence is already in place around the village of Doonbeg, Co Clare, and at the Irish Open ahead of Donald Trump’s expected arrival at the weekend. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

Preliminary design was by the late Irish golfer Christy O’Connor junior and later US investors Landmark National appointed Australian golfer Greg Norman to develop the course. “He was a superstar – the man who would sell the course in America,” says Comerford.

It opened in the early 2000s and was successful until storms – both weather and financial – hit in 2014. The Trumps bought it and pumped cash into rejuvenating it.

“They honoured all previous agreements. They’ve been more than generous to the local community. You can understand why we wouldn’t in any way say anything hurtful to that company,” adds Comerford.

[ Trump visit will see Phoenix Park closed and restricted access in west ClareOpens in new window ]