Trump visit will see Phoenix Park closed and restricted access in west Clare

Garda vehicles at Garda HQ ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

There will be a number of road closures and diversions in Dublin city and Doonbeg, Co Clare, to facilitate US president Donald Trump’s visit this weekend.

Trump is expected to arrive in Dublin early on Saturday morning before travelling to the Phoenix Park where he will meet President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Office of Public Works has confirmed the Phoenix Park will be closed to the public from 11pm on Thursday until 6pm on Saturday for “operational reasons” following a request from An Garda Síochána.

All gates, including pedestrian gates, will be closed during this period.

Access will be provided for staff working within the Phoenix Park.

Dublin city centre will be busy on Saturday due to the Irish Neutrality League’s No Welcome for Trump protest and the Liffey Swim.

The demonstration will start at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin city at 1pm, with protesters set to march down O’Connell Street and towards the Dáil.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Irish Neutrality League convener Sara O’Rourke said the group hopes thousands of people will turn out.

Transport for Ireland said delays at Victoria Quay by St James’s Gate and Custom’s House Quay can be expected due to the Liffey Swim.

It said Rory O’Moore Bridge and Victoria Quay, where there will be bus parking, will experience disruption between 11am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Custom House Quay is likely to see disruption from 12pm until 7pm on both days.

Dublin Bus has announced a diversion on Route 24 due to Trump’s visit.

Going toward Dublin Airport the normal route to Lanesborough Roundabout will be diverted via St Margaret’s Road, Ballymun Road Junction, Santry Avenue /Lane, Swords Road and back on to the normal route.

Going toward Merrion Square, the normal route to Collinstown will divert via Swords Road, Santry Avenue/Lane, Ballymun Road Junction, St Margaret’s Road and back on to the normal route.

Meanwhile, thousands of golf fans are expected to attend the Irish Open at Trump’s Doonbeg resort in Co Clare that runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Access to the environs of Doonbeg village, Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg and the wider west Clare area will be restricted, and likely to be more congested than normal, according to gardaí.

Access and traffic along the N67 between Clonadrum Cross (north) and Doonbeg (south) will be restricted.

Southbound traffic is diverted along the R483 to Creagh and Cooraclare and into Kilrush.

Northbound traffic from Kilrush is diverted on the R483 to Cooraclare, Creagh, Quilty and Miltown Malbay.

Gardaí will be patrolling these diversion routes and wider area.

Access for local residents and people with legitimate business within any diversion routes will be maintained, a Garda spokesperson said.

Local residents have been issued with passes and are advised to carry photo identifications and proof of address to assist with security checks where required.

Spectators at the Irish Open will have to make use of park-and-ride bus facilities, with no general parking at the golf course.