Gardaí investigating reported sighting of large drone close to Dublin Bay

The drone was spotted 10 miles from the LAPMO navigation point near Howth in north Co Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Gardaí are investigating the reported sighting of a large drone over the Irish Sea on Tuesday evening.

The pilot of an Aer Lingus plane reported the sighting of a large drone close to Dublin Bay at 5.20pm on Tuesday evening.

According to a record of air traffic control transmissions, the Aer Lingus pilot reported the drone was operating at 6,000ft and was about 3km to the aircraft’s left side as it flew into Dublin from Cornwall.

The pilot said the drone was about “10 miles” from LAPMO, a navigation point near Howth in north Co Dublin, which would put it somewhere off the Co Wicklow coast.

Asked by air traffic control if he spotted any identifying marks on the drone, the pilot replied that it was large and black.

In a statement, the Garda said: “Gardaí in the Dublin Region are aware of an alleged sighting of an unconfirmed object over the Irish Sea, off the east coast, earlier this evening, Tuesday, 8th September 2026.

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the reports in conjunction with the relevant authorities.”

AirNav Ireland, which provides air traffic management services in Irish airspace, said on Tuesday night that an aircraft “arriving into Dublin this evening reported a possible drone sighting.

“In line with our normal safety procedures, a safety report was filed and the sighting was reported to An Garda Síochána. As this matter is now with the relevant authorities, we have no further comment at this time.”

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Air traffic controllers asked various aircraft in the general area if they had caught sight of the object. None reported that they did, according to recordings reviewed by The Irish Times.

“We’ve no radar return down there and nothing that we’re aware of in the area,” an air traffic controller told one aircraft. “So, just keep your eyes out there, would you mind?”

The sighting comes amid preparations for a large scale security operation with US president Donald Trump set to visit Dublin this weekend before travelling on to Doonbeg, Co Clare, where the Irish Open will take place at his resort.

US helicopters were spotted flying over Ireland earlier this week in preparation for Trump’s visit.

Security and defence analyst Declan Power described the sighting of a drone off the Wicklow coast on Tuesday as a classic example of hybrid warfare.

Power said it would be difficult to prove from which location or by whom the drone had been launched. “It’s hard to detect. In some respects, you could argue that the drone nearly wanted to be seen where and when it was flying,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“So it’s a classic example of hybrid warfare, where it’s causing an impact without any particular comeback for whoever launched it.”

The Irish Aviation Authority, Aer Lingus and the Irish Coast Guard have been contacted for comment.