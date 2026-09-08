Aer Lingus pilot reports sighting of large drone close to Dublin Bay

The Aer Lingus pilot reported the drone was operating at 6,000 feet and was about two miles of the aircraft’s left side at it flew into Dublin from Cornwall.

A civilian aircraft operating over the Irish Sea has reported seeing a large drone close to Dublin Bay.

The pilot of the Aer Lingus plane reported the sighting to Dublin Air Traffic Control at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The report came at a time widespread flight disruptions in the UK and Ireland due to air traffic control issues in London. Around 50 flights operating in and out of Dublin were cancelled, as were around 600 others in the UK.

According to a record of air traffic control transmissions, the Aer Lingus pilot reported the drone was operating at 6,000ft and was about 3km to the aircraft’s left side at it flew into Dublin from Cornwall.

The pilot reported the drone was about “10 miles” from LAPMO, a navigation point near Howth in north Co Dublin. That would put it somewhere off the Co Wicklow coast.

Asked by air traffic control if he spotted any identifying marks on the drone, the pilot replied that it was large and black.

The air traffic controller said he would pass the information on to Dublin Airport.

The purported sighting occurred shortly after the conclusion of meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Dublin Castle. It is not known if it caused any disruption to air traffic over Dublin.

Aer Lingus, AirNav Ireland, which provides air traffic services, and the Irish Aviation Authority have been contacted for comment.