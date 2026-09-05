Ireland

Man (60s) dies after being taken from water off Donegal coast

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at scene at Ned’s Point near Buncrana

The emergency services were called and numerous services including the Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and the Lough Swilly RNLI responded. Photograph: David Sleator
The emergency services were called and numerous services including the Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and the Lough Swilly RNLI responded. Photograph: David Sleator
Stephen Maguire
Sat Sept 05 2026 - 21:241 MIN READ

A man has died after being taken from the water off Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 60s, was spotted by passersby in the water at Ned’s Point near Buncrana.

He was taken from the water at around 2.30pm by members of the public.

The emergency services were called and numerous services including the Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and the Lough Swilly RNLI responded.

READ MORE

Boy on e-bike killed in hit-and-run on Clare-Limerick border named locally

Sebastian Barry: ‘My mother was interesting, extravagant. It was difficult to be a child of such a person’

Frank McDonald obituary: campaigning journalist changed how we think about urban planning

‘Give them no hope’ – Rathwood messages show continued involvement of Keogh brothers

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full postmortem examination is to take place.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter