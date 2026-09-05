Man (60s) dies after being taken from water off Donegal coast

The emergency services were called and numerous services including the Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and the Lough Swilly RNLI responded. Photograph: David Sleator

A man has died after being taken from the water off Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 60s, was spotted by passersby in the water at Ned’s Point near Buncrana.

He was taken from the water at around 2.30pm by members of the public.

The emergency services were called and numerous services including the Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, the fire service and the Lough Swilly RNLI responded.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full postmortem examination is to take place.