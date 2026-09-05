Boy (2) hit and killed by jeep in Co Limerick named locally

Friends and relatives of the boy posted photographs of him on social media and shared their sympathies and shock with his family. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardaí were investigating the death of a two-year-old boy follwing a road traffic incident in Co Limerick on Saturday.

The boy, named locally as Peter Mulcaire, from Abbeycourt, Rathkeale, was pronounced dead after he suffered catastrophic injuries when struck by a jeep.

The fatal collision occurred near the boy’s home, around 4pm.

A man was brought to a Garda station in Co Limerick for the purposes of providing a blood/urine evidential sample but has since been released pending analysis of the sample.

Peter Mulcaire had been playing on a toy tractor when he was struck by the vehicle.

A Rathkeale community fun day, which had been scheduled for Sunday, was cancelled by the organisers “out of respect” to the boy and his family and the “tragic circumstances” of the boy’s death.

Friends and relatives of the boy posted photographs of him on social media and shared their sympathies and shock with his family.

“Never in my life seen sadder, may u get best bed Peter only a baby ... heartbreaking,” stated a relative.

Another stated: “Heartbreaking ... rest in peace baby Peter.”

A neighbour of the boy’s family, wrote: “l’ve never see sadder, rest in peace to our little neighbour Peter, may God comfort his family tonight. I’m so sorry for year loss, my heart breaks for his family, a little angel.”

Earlier, paramedics were had been alerted to the town following the incident and brought the boy by ambulance to Adare village.

The paramedics then handed over the boy to other paramedics waiting in an air ambulance in a field outside the village.

The boy was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon.

A Garda family liaison officer was appointed to the boy’s family as the Garda investigation into the circumstances of his death continued.

Gardaí were also harvesting CCTV footage from homes in the Rathkeale area as part of the probe into the boy’s death.

Gardaí were also anxious to speak to anyone with dash cam footage or doorbell footage that may help them with their enquiries.