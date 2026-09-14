Sisters hit in wrong-way M9 crash recovering ‘one day at a time’

Sisters Ella Hendricken and Niamh and Alma Kinsella say they are grateful for the public support

Three sisters who were seriously injured in a head-on crash on the M9 in Co Kildare in August have said they are “continuing to focus on getting stronger”.

More than €823,000 has been raised to aid the recovery of Alma and Niamh Kinsella, who are in their 30s, and their younger sister Ella Hendricken, who is in her 20s. A seven-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after the incident.

The crash happened early on August 16th as the four made their way to Dublin Airport to board a flight for a family wedding overseas.

Five teenagers who were travelling in the other vehicle, a BMW that was being driven in the wrong direction on the motorway, were killed in the incident.

In a statement on a Go Fund Me page set up by a friend, the sisters spoke of their appreciation for the outpouring of kindness shown towards them in recent weeks.

“We wanted to share a short update and, most importantly, say thank you. We are continuing to take things one day at a time and are getting stronger as the days go by. We’re incredibly grateful for all the kindness, messages and support that have been shown to us and our family,” they said.

They described recent weeks as having been “incredibly difficult”, but were appreciative of the support received.

“To every person who has donated, shared the fundraiser, sent a message or simply kept us and our family in your thoughts and prayers: thank you. The generosity and kindness shown to us has been overwhelming, and we are incredibly grateful,” they said.

The Carlow sisters said they were building their strength in a consistent fashion and “taking each day as it comes”.

Niamh and Alma were taken to Tallaght Hospital following the crash. Ella was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. The boy was taken to the children’s hospital in Crumlin where he received treatment for serious injuries.