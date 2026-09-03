Ryder Cup spectator transport ‘could cost €1m a day’

Transporting spectators to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor could cost €1m a day, according to a €6m tender issued by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The tender seeks operators for a six-day network of shuttle services around the Co Limerick venue, which will host the tournament in September next year.

The estimated contract value, excluding value-added tax (VAT), works out at the equivalent of €1m a day for services running from September 14th to 19th. It offers a fresh picture of the scale of the transport plan being assembled for one of the largest sporting events held in Ireland.

The NTA is seeking operators for three separate services: shuttle buses from park-and-ride sites, a train-and-ride bus service from Limerick Colbert Station and wheelchair-accessible transport.

The park-and-ride operation is expected to carry the largest number of spectators. Up to 30,000 passengers a day could travel on four routes between four park-and-ride sites and two terminals at the event.

A separate shuttle between Limerick Colbert Station and Adare Manor is expected to carry some 2,000 passengers in each direction every day.

The wheelchair-accessible service will carry spectators from a number of locations to a dedicated terminal at Adare Manor. The authority expects about 23 accessible vehicles, excluding spares, will be required daily.

Operators can bid for one, two or all three parts of the contract, with no limit on the number that can be awarded to one company. Tenders close at noon on October 5th.

The bus network is only one part of a much wider effort to keep spectators out of the village centre and moving smoothly to the course.

Limerick City and County Council has sought approval for a temporary park-and-ride facility at Patrickswell with more than 3,900 spaces. Organisers are working towards securing 25,000 parking spaces across several sites.

A temporary rail platform is also being built at Adare at an expected cost of about €3m. The station is expected to take up to six months to build, with work linked to the reinstated Limerick-to-Foynes freight line creating the opportunity for a passenger service during the event.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has said he is working to make the platform a permanent fixture after the Ryder Cup.

The Adare bypass is also due to open before the tournament. About 17,000 vehicles pass through the village daily, with the new road expected to divert up to 80 per cent of that traffic and give motorists easier access to park-and-ride sites.

More than 200,000 visitors are expected across the six days, with daily attendances of between 55,000 and 65,000 during the competition days.