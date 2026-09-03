Girl (2) rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming cocaine at party, court hears

Orla Scully (52), of Kilgarven, the Glebe, Fordrum, Co Westmeath, appeared at Athlone District Court accused of possession of cocaine. Photograph: Reuters

A two-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming cocaine at a house party in the midlands last year, Athlone District Court heard.

Orla Scully (52), of Kilgarven, the Glebe, Fordrum, Co Westmeath, appeared before Judge John Brennan on Wednesday accused of possession of cocaine on her premises, contrary to section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Garda John Divilly of Castletown Garda station told the court that a house party took place at Scully’s home between October 24th and 28th last year during which drugs, including cocaine, were allegedly stored and consumed.

Divilly said a friend of Scully’s attended the party on October 24th, and that the following day her friend was joined by her friend’s partner and her friend’s two-year-old daughter.

He said the infant consumed cocaine at the party and became ill and was brought initially to the Primary Treatment Centre, Athlone, and then to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe.

However, the child was then transferred to Temple Street Hospital in an ambulance in a critical condition.

Divilly said that five days later the child made a full recovery, and currently resides with her grandmother.

He said the alleged incident was reported to the Garda station in Ballinasloe, including the alleged consumption of cocaine by the two-year-old.

Divilly said phones were seized which indicated that cocaine was served and stored at the party.

He said a “very small amount” of cocaine was found in Scully’s bedside locker.

He said two others are before the Circuit Court in relation to the alleged incident.

He said CCTV at the house shows the presence of the people concerned, including Scully, at the time of the party, and that there were text messages indicating that drug use was going on at the party.

Initially, Brennan was minded not to accept jurisdiction over the case due to the seriousness of the circumstances of the alleged incident.

However, after reviewing the charge against Scully and the allegation that she possessed a small amount of a controlled drug, Brennan decided to accept jurisdiction on a summary basis.

Sgt Paul McNally confirmed to Brennan that the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that the case be dealt with on a summary basis.

Disclosure of documents the State intends to rely on against Scully has been made to her solicitor, who asked for further time to consider the substantial documentation.

Brennan remanded Scully on bail to appear in court on October 28th for mention, plea or date.