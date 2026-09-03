Man (80s) dies two weeks after Co Leitrim two-car crash

A man in his 80s has died after a car crash in Co Leitrim. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 80s has died two weeks after a car crash in Co Leitrim in which one other person was injured.

The two-car crash took place on the R280 at Glenade in the townland of Gubinea on Tuesday, August 18th, with gardaí and emergency services called to the scene at about 2.45pm.

The man in his 80s, a passenger in one of the cars, was brought to Sligo University Hospital and has since died.

The driver of that car, a woman in her 80s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported by the passengers in the other vehicle.

Witnesses to the incident, and those who may have dashcam footage, have been asked to contact gardaí.

The area of interest is the R280 Kinlough-to-Manorhamilton road at Glenade in the townland of Gubinea between 2.15pm and 3pm on the day of the crash.

As of Wednesday morning, 127 people have died on Irish roads this year. During the same period last year, 112 had died.