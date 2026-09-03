Release of non-native skunks in Co Kildare being investigated

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is asking the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information immediately. Photograph: Mark Chivers/Getty

An investigation is under way into the release of seven non-native striped skunks in Co Kildare.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is conducting the investigation as the non-native animals pose a potential threat to biodiversity.

The group is asking the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information immediately.

The NPWS received a report in March containing video evidence of a striped skunk beside a protected raised bog near Newbridge that is also an important site for native breeding waders.

It became evident there were a number of individual striped skunk reported, the NPWS said.

Local landowners, members of the local community and officers of the Breeding Waders EIP Project ensured seven skunks were “humanely captured and dispatched from the area”.

The last skunk was humanely caught and culled in late April. The NPWS said local community members used live catch mammal cage traps to cull the skunks.

The Department of Agriculture veterinary offices were contacted by the NPWS to find out if there were “any potential disease or other considerations outside of the potential adverse ecological impact of the presence” of the skunks.

Four of the carcasses were submitted to a department regional veterinary laboratory for analysis. The NPWS said samples were taken for AI testing and tissue samples for potential future DNA testing.

One of three female skunks was found to be at sexual maturity and egg bearing. It said there were no other significant pathological findings from the postmortem.

The NPWS said it is unknown how the non-native skunks arrived in Ireland.

“NPWS are keeping an open mind to the origin but are more focused on the point of release near a special area of conservation” and “will liaise with all appropriate authorities as required during our investigation into their release on a protected special area of conservation.”