Katie Taylor’s career in pictures: The highs and lows of a life between the ropes

Taylor set her sights on becoming the undisputed lightweight champion, with Delfine Persoon standing in her way. The pair fought on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jnr at Madison Square Garden in New York, Taylor's WBA, IBF and WBO titles and Persoon's WBC title, as well as the Ring magazine belt, up for grabs. Taylor defeated the Belgian by majority decision, taking her five belts back to Bray for a homecoming in early June 2019. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho