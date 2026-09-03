Katie Taylor’s career in pictures: The highs and lows of a life between the ropes

Katie Taylor after winning the first ever female amateur boxing event in Ireland, held at the National Stadium in October 2001. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Taylor with her gold medal from the 2006 World Champions in New Delhi, the first of her five World Championship titles. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho Taylor speaking at a press conference in August 2009 after the announcement that women's boxing would be included at the 2012 Olympics in London. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho Taylor celebrates after winning her third World Championship title in 2010 against China's Cheng Dong. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Two years later, Taylor added another World Championships gold in Qinhuangdao, China. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho At her first Olympics Games, the first to feature women's boxing, Taylor was the Irish flagbearer during the London 2012 opening ceremony. Photograph: Anthony Au-Yeung/Photosport/Inpho Taylor is confirmed as the winner against Russia's Sofya Ochigava in the women's lightweight final at the ExCel Arena in London. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho Taylor soaks in the moment after receiving her Olympic gold medal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho Taylor with fellow boxing medallists Michael Conlan, John Joe Nevin and Paddy Barnes as Team Ireland arrive back to Dublin after the London Games. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho A huge crowd turned out for Taylor's homecoming in Bray. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho An emotional Taylor on stage during her homecoming in Bray. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho Her gold-streak continued post-London, with Taylor seeing off all challengers on her way to what would be her sixth and final European Championship title (Bucharest, 2014), her fifth and final World Championship title (Jeju, 2014) and gold at the 2015 European Games in Baku (pictured). Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho Taylor was defeated by Azerbaijan's Yana Alexseevna in the women's lightweight semi-final at a European Olympic qualification event in Turkey in April 2016. The bout would be one of just 12 defeats Taylor suffered in her amateur career in which she fought 189 bouts. Photograph: Ilyas Gun/Inpho Qualification secured, Taylor was kitted out ahead of the Rio Olympics in 2016, pictured with fellow Irish Olympians Ellis O'Reilly, Ciara Mageean and Chloe Magee at the launch of the Irish team kit in June 2016. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho But a repeat of London wasn't on the cards for Taylor, as she was defeated in the quarter-final at the Rio Games by Finland's Mira Potkonen. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho Having decided to go pro following the disappointment of Rio, Taylor made her profession debut against Karina Kopinska in London, winning by a technical knockout in the third round. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho With three more professional wins under her belt, Taylor fought Nina Meinke in a WBA lightweight title eliminator in April 2017. The referee stopped the fight in the seventh round, handing Taylor the victory. Photograph: Mark Robinson/Inpho Taylor claimed her first belt, the WBA lightweight title, against Anahi Esther Sanchez at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in October 2017. Photograph: Lawrence Lustig/Inpho The first defence of Taylor's WBA lightweight title came against Jessica McCaskill that December, which she won by unanimous decision in London. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Taylor unified the WBA and IBF lightweight titles in April 2018 when she beat Victoria Bustos in New York, and defended both belts with a technical knockout win over Kimberly Connor that July. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho In another unification fight, Taylor defeated Rose Volante in March 2019 to add the WBO lightweight title to her collection, Taylor knocking the Brazilian to the canvass in the opening round on her way to a TKO in the ninth. Photograph: Tom Hogan/Inpho Taylor set her sights on becoming the undisputed lightweight champion, with Delfine Persoon standing in her way. The pair fought on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jnr at Madison Square Garden in New York, Taylor's WBA, IBF and WBO titles and Persoon's WBC title, as well as the Ring magazine belt, up for grabs. Taylor defeated the Belgian by majority decision, taking her five belts back to Bray for a homecoming in early June 2019. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho Taylor defended her titles over the next three years, even moving up to super lightweight to relief Christina Linardatou of her WBO title and taking a second victory over Persoon, three months before a win over Miriam Gutierrez (pictured) at Wembley Arena in London in November 2022. Photograph: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Inpho In what would become the first installment of an epic trilogy, Taylor - undefeated in her 20 professional fights to that point - and Amanda Serrano's meeting in April 2022 became the first women's fight to head at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Michelle Farsi/Inpho Taylor again defended her titles, winning on a split decision. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho Once again a history-maker, Taylor shared a moment with her mother Bridget in the changing room at MSG after the fight. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho Her professional record standing at 22 wins to no defeats or draws, Taylor's next opponent was Chantelle Cameron in May 2023, the title of undisputed two-weight champion on offer. At the 3 Arena in Dublin, Taylor took her first professional defeat by majority decision, losing her titles. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho A rematch clause was quickly evoked, and Taylor faced Cameron again that November. Back at the 3 Arena, Taylor flipped the result, winning by a majority decision to become the two-weight champion. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho Taylor v Serrano take two served as the co-main event alongside Mike Tyson's bout against Jake Paul in Arlington in November 2024. The men's fight proved as ridiculous as expected, but Taylor and Serrano provided another colossal encounter, with the Bray boxer taking the unanimous decision. Photograph: Ed Mulholland/Inpho The final installment of the Taylor v Serrano tale brought them back to Madison Square Garden in July 2025, this time headlining the venue's first all-women's card. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho The fight lived up to its billing, Taylor defeating the Puerto Rican by majority decision. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho A fight at Croke Park had long been floated, but proved difficult to get over the line. However, in June 2026, Taylor's dream was confirmed -she would bring the curtain down on her career with a fight in front of a home crowd at GAA HQ. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho Flora Pili was confirmed as Taylor's opponent for the bout at Croke Park, with the now vacant WBC title and Taylor's WBO, WBA and IBF belts on the line. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho In the countdown to the final fight of her career, Taylor said: "Now I get to end my dream career in my dream venue in Croke Park. This really is beyond my wildest dreams." Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho