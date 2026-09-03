Firefighters tackle huge blaze at car scrap yard in Belfast

Smoke rises from a fire at Queen's Island in Belfast. Photograph: Elly Rewcastle/PA Wire

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze involving thousands of tonnes of scrap cars in Belfast.

The operation to deal with the incident on Queen’s Island also involved Belfast Harbour fire tugs as well as an air unit.

The initial call to the scene on East Twin Road was received at 12.14pm.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said late on Wednesday night that crews “remain in attendance at a well-developed fire” involving the 4,500 tonnes of scrap cars.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters are working alongside Belfast Harbour fire tugs to extinguish the fire.

“Fire Crews from Central, Knock, Cadogan, Westland, Bangor and Glengormley fire stations, supported by an aerial appliance from Springfield Fire Station, a high volume pump from Whitla Fire Station and a command support unit from Lisburn Fire Station.

“Firefighting is expected to continue throughout the night to deal with the blaze.”