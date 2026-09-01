Litter fines increase to €250 from Tuesday

New Government fund will help local authorities to keep public areas clean. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Fines for littering increase from €150 to €250 from Tuesday.

The increase comes as a new fund is set up to support local authorities in keeping public areas, parks, beaches and greenways clean, with a focus on challenges such as dog fouling.

Anti-littering measures seem to be having an effect, with the 2025 National Litter Pollution Monitoring System finding continued improvements across the State.

The monitoring system’s 2025 survey found 20.6 per cent were classified as unpolluted, up from 19.2 per cent in 2024.

Moderately polluted areas fell significantly from 17.4 per cent to 13.3 per cent. Significantly polluted areas also declined, falling from 3 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

The new fund, financed through the Circular Economy Fund, will support local authorities in purchasing additional dog waste bins, bag dispensers and related infrastructure in parks, beaches, greenways and other locations regularly used by dog owners.

A circular will be issued to local authorities with details on how to apply for funding.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Circular Economy Alan Dillon said people are “rightly proud of their local communities, but one issue I consistently hear about is litter, including dog fouling”.

“This new €250,000 fund will help local authorities provide additional dog waste bins and related infrastructure where it is needed most,” he said.

“We want to make it easier for responsible dog owners to do the right thing and help keep our parks, beaches and public spaces clean.

“There must be consequences for littering. Those who drop litter impose costs on communities, local authorities and taxpayers.”

He said the increase in fines sends “a clear message” that littering is “unacceptable and that the polluter must pay”.

“Most people dispose of their waste responsibly,” he said. “It is unfair that the actions of a small minority can spoil public spaces for everyone else.”