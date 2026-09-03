Ireland fall to rampant Issy Wong as England secure ODI series win

England's Issy Wong celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Gaby Lewis during the second ODI, at The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

2nd ODI: Ireland 165 all out (47 overs)(Amy Hunter 64, Orla Prendergast 25, Leah Paul 23; Issy Wong 5-33) England 166-4 (23 overs) (Maia Boucher 45, Dani Gibson 36; Kia McCartney 2-45) England win by 6 wickets

England sealed victory in their one-day international series against Ireland with a straightforward six-wicket win at Derby on Thursday, after seamer Issy Wong took a career-best five for 33.

Wong, once again handed the new ball in the absence of Lauren Bell, bowled with accuracy and control to knock over Ireland captain Gaby Lewis’s leg stump, then ran rampant through the lower-middle order as they tried to hit out but instead were bowled out for 165.

It was in marked contrast with Wong’s performance in the first ODI, when she sent down four consecutive wides in her opening spell, and sparked hopes she may be recovering some of the mojo she lost when originally discarded by England three summers ago.

The 20-year-old Amy Hunter anchored the Ireland innings with a battling half-century but eventually became Wong’s fifth victim, caught at deep midwicket on 64 in the death throes of the Ireland innings.

In reply, Maia Bouchier ran out partner Sophia Dunkley and then holed out to short fine leg five runs short of a half-century, while Alice Capsey was trapped leg-before by Kia McCartney’s fizzing off-break. Jodi Grewcock struck a patient 24 but lost concentration and pulled Cara Murray straight into the hands of Lewis.

Freya Kemp and Dani Gibson then showed a glimpse of England’s ODI future by firing England to a rapid win. Far from holding back, they attacked: Gibson wrapped things up with two maximums over Cara Murray’s head in the 23rd over to seal the win with 27 overs to spare.

In comparison with the first ODI, this was a much more convincing all-round performance by England, albeit in bowler-friendly conditions with an outfield made squelchy by overnight rain.

England skipper Charlie Dean at one point fell victim to the conditions, slipping over in her follow-through to field the ball and badly grazing her knee. Her absence from the field, though, only lasted for one over – just long enough to change out of the pair of trousers she had ripped at the knee.

But Dean’s bowling changes proved effective, with off-spinner Mady Villiers taking wickets in consecutive overs in her opening spell, including the key scalp of Orla Prendergast, who – for the second game in a row – misjudged the boundary size and was caught on the rope.

Earlier, Dunkley had celebrated her 50th ODI with the direct-hit run out of Alice Tector from mid-off, as Ireland’s innings stuttered immediately. Dunkley’s stay at the crease, though, ended prematurely when she was run out by Prendergast from cover after a poor call from partner Bouchier.

The series concludes at Worcester on Sunday. — Guardian