Taoiseach has no concerns ‘at all’ about Trump meeting with Catherine Connolly

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he has no concerns “at all” about what might come up when US president Donald Trump meets President Catherine Connolly next week.

Martin said it was “appropriate and proper” Connolly would meet Trump during his visit to Ireland next weekend.

The Fianna Fáil leader said people have a right to protest against the visit, which has happened previously when other presidents visited Ireland, but it was important they were “respectful and they respect the rights of others who will be participating in events over the weekend”.

The logistical details of Trump’s brief visit and the significant security operation surrounding it are being finalised by officials.

The current schedule the Government has mapped out has Trump arriving in Dublin on Saturday, September 12th, and travelling to the Phoenix Park where he will separately meet Connolly and the Taoiseach.

Trump is also expected to meet US ambassador Edward Walsh, whose Deerfield residence in Phoenix Park is a short distance from Áras an Uachtaráin and Farmleigh House, where the Republican leader is to meet Martin.

Following his meetings, the US president is due to fly from Dublin to Shannon Airport, possibly travelling by helicopter, to stay in his Doonbeg golf course in Co Clare and watch the Irish Open tournament, which will conclude on Sunday. He is expected to depart later that day.

“While we always anticipated the president would come for the Irish Open, of course it’s subject to the president’s schedule,” Martin told reporters in Dublin on Thursday.

“Someone doesn’t want to jump ahead and be announcing things in terms of a forthcoming visit because it’s subject to the president’s schedule all of the time. But he did indicate that he would be anxious to get to the Irish Open in Doonbeg and you know we did say to him that we would like to have them at the Irish Open.”

The Taoiseach said the relationship between Ireland and the US was “very important” and “economically it’s very significant, both ways”.

“In terms of Irish companies accessing the US market, creating jobs in the US market, and exporting to the US market and vice versa, many multinational companies are located here in Ireland, and it’s interesting with the situation pertaining to AI and all of that. Significant investments are still occurring in Ireland beyond AI,” he said.

Martin also said the relationship between the two countries affects the livelihoods of “many people across the length and breadth of our country in a very real and substantive way”.

“The democratically elected leader of the United States is President Trump and as the democratically elected Taoiseach, I think it’s important that we do meet, and we meet with leaders all over the world with a view to trying to develop stronger multilateralism, stronger engagement and to try and benefit our citizens as best we can,” he added.