Irish teenager killed in Iceland crash named as 18-year-old from Greystones

Three young people died when their car went off the road at Krýsuvíkurvegur, south of the Icelandic capital Reykjavík. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

An Irish teenager who died in a car crash in Iceland earlier this week has been named as Hannah Jane Large.

The 18-year-old from Greystones in Co Wicklow was one of three young people who lost their lives when their car went off the road at Krýsuvíkurvegur, 29km south of the capital Reykjavík on Monday.

An Icelandic man and woman also died in the crash.

Iceland’s national broadcaster RUV said that police and the Transport Safety Investigation Board are investigating.

President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, posted on social media that her thoughts were with those who died in the crash.

“No words can capture such a loss. When grief strikes in this way, we are reminded of how precious and fragile life is. Let us be careful and look out for one another,” she wrote.

Sam Large, the mother of the deceased, responded to the Facebook message. In a post under the official statement she expressed her appreciation to Tómasdóttir, for her expression of condolences.

“Thank you for the statement. My daughter Hannah from Ireland was one of the victims of this tragedy. She fell in love with your country she loved the people and her last few days were the happiest of her life that is the only consolation we have and hold on to. We spoke to her that night and she was full of joy. Tragic she leaves her brother and us behind.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of this case and is providing consular assistance”.