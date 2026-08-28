Emergency advice booklets to be distributed to households

More than two million booklets containing information on how to prepare for future emergency situations are to be distributed to households across the State during the latter part of September.

The initiative, Be Emergency Ready, which is being organised by the Department of Defence with the support of local authorities, was launched on Friday by Helen McEntee, who urged householders to read through the document and use the advice and checklists contained in it to shape their own preparations.

The booklet provides tips on what might be most needed in the event of extreme weather, prolonged power outage or other type of emergency. It urges people to be aware of potential risks in advance, to have a plan in place for their own household or family and to make provision to be able to stay in touch with others.

The advice contained in the booklet includes suggestions on what might be needed to stay warm, maintain a supply of food and drinking water, keep phones and other essential electrical items charged, as well what documents and other items should be prioritised in the event that an evacuation is required.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Defence said that “across Ireland, we have experienced storms, flooding, power outages and other emergencies that remind us of the importance of being prepared”.

“The campaign is about helping people and families take simple actions now so that we are better prepared should disruption occur.

“I encourage everyone to take the time to read the booklet when it arrives, work through the checklist, complete the important information section and keep it somewhere easy to find. A small amount of preparation today can make a significant difference tomorrow.”

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The department said the need to support members of the population to prepare for such emergencies had been influenced by events like Storm Éowyn in January 2025.

The flooding in Midleton caused by Storm Babet a few months earlier, also highlighted, among many other issues, the basic challenges of keeping phones charged, accessing clean water and food in an extreme situation.

In addition to being delivered to households, the leaflet will be made available at libraries and other public building and can already be accessed at gov.ie.

Speaking on Friday, Kieran Kehoe, chairman of the County and City Management Association’s Corporate and Emergency Planning Committee and Chief Executive of Meath County Council, said: “Local authority staff are often the first on the ground during an emergency, and we see at first hand the impact such situations can have on people. This booklet contains common-sense information that will help people to prepare for and respond to emergencies.”