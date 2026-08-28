‘Nothing underhanded’ in department’s changes to data centre report, says Burke

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke has denied that officials from his department sought to suppress elements of a report on the economic benefits of data centres and said there was “nothing underhanded” in the changes they sought to make to a draft version of the document.

In June, the Department of Enterprise published a report prepared by KPMG that set out the economic case for data centres in Ireland against a backdrop of widespread concern about their energy usage.

The report was accompanied by a statement from the minister, who said it “demonstrates that data centres are a critical component of Ireland’s digital infrastructure, supporting economic activity, employment and investment”.

However, documents released to Sinn Féin under Freedom of Information revealed that officials sought changes to a draft version of the report.

There were numerous changes between the draft and final reports, including on how community concerns over high data and water use should be addressed.

On Friday, the Minister said that he and his department “absolutely stand over” the report.

[ Data centre boom turns many niche specialist businesses into multimillion-euro industry playersOpens in new window ]

“There was nothing underhanded,” Burke said, claiming that the changes requested by the Department were an attempt to ensure the report’s authors stuck to their terms of reference. “Everything was clear in the terms of reference. When you pay for a report, you have to ensure the terms of reference are adhered to.”

The Fine Gael TD was speaking to journalists following the publication of the Government’s cost of business advisory forum’s final report. It lists 63 action items for the Coalition, “aimed at reducing business costs, strengthening competitiveness and easing regulatory burdens”.

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Ibec, one of the industry lobby groups that participated in the forum, said the report’s most important recommendations will require “significant delivery”, immediate relief is also needed for businesses in key areas such as energy, infrastructure, planning and regulation.

“The ultimate value of this report depends on decisive implementation,” said Sharon Higgins, executive director of membership and services at the employer’s group.

Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI), the largest of the five main professional bodies in the Republic, said it was particularly pleased that the forum had recommended the simplification of corporation tax returns and the removal from the PAYE system of real-time reporting to the Revenue Commissioners.

“The recommendations are practical, achievable and deserve prompt implementation,” said Cróna Clohisey, director of members and advocacy at CAI. “Now Government needs to deliver them.”

Another forum participant, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), said it is crucial that the report’s recommendations are “prioritised” and delivered.

“It is important that the forum’s report has been published in advance of Budget 2027 and ministers Harris and Chambers have the opportunity now to take some immediate action on October 7th,” said ITIC chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh.