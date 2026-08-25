Readers’ views: Motorway off-ramp spikes among suggestions to tackle wrong-way driving

Specialised spike systems on motorway ramps, a new driving licence system, real-time traffic alerts and tough new legislation are among suggestions on what could be done to lessen the risk of dangerous driving in Ireland.

The Irish Times has received 50 responses from readers to a call-out following the second fatal head-on collision due to wrong-way motorway driving in the space of a week.

On Sunday, August 9th, a car carrying eight teenagers drove the wrong way down a ramp on to the M50 in Dublin and collided head-on with another vehicle.

In the early hours of Sunday, August 16th, five teenagers were killed when the car they were driving on the wrong side of the M9 crashed head-on into a car travelling in the correct direction with three women and a child. The three women and child were seriously injured.

Claire Davis (44) from Dublin says drivers reporting concerns they see while driving should get an immediate response. She also says there should be an increase of matrix signs along faster sections of motorways so motorists can read them and choose to leave the motorway if alerted to an incident.

She adds that map apps such as Waze or Google Maps should be updated to highlight “joyriders, stolen car reports or dangerous drivers”.

Claire Davis from Dublin

Rose Horan, who is over 65 and from Co Sligo, says Ireland should introduce graduated driving licenses, a system used in Canada, New Zealand and Australia, that restricts new drivers and lifts the restrictions gradually as they gain experience.

“There should be a limit to the number of youngsters allowed in cars” and a “curfew introduced limiting their hours” on the road. If young people refuse to obey the rules, she says “severe penalties” should be introduced and implemented.

Installing spike barriers on motorway off-ramps is suggested by 65-year old Aidan Hogarty from Co Kildare, “to prevent vehicles driving the wrong way on to motorways”.

“When a vehicle drives in the correct, permitted direction, the spring-loaded or weighted teeth fold flat beneath the tyres for smooth passage.

“When a vehicle tries to drive over them the wrong way, the steel teeth lock or stay upright, puncturing and deflating the tyres to disable the vehicle instantly,” he said.

“It’s not a perfect solution, but would make it more difficult to drive the wrong way down an off-ramp.”

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Miriam Guinane from Co Galway, aged in her late 50s, says wrong-way detection systems should be installed, including sensors or cameras at off-ramps on motorways. She says the detection system would trigger flashing signs and automatically alert traffic control centres or nearby Garda stations to deploy response teams immediately.

Damien Owens (64) from Dublin says he encountered a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road at about 7am a number of years ago.

He was on his way to a funeral on the M8 when he saw an elderly lady driving towards him on the outer lane of the motorway. He alerted gardaí and they told him they had received several calls on the matter and no accidents were reported.

He also suggests that traffic flow plates could be installed at the beginning of each on-ramp and at the end of each off-ramp on motorways, to stop people from driving the wrong way.

“A new Bill needs to be proposed and passed to create legislation for this particular act of dangerous driving,” says Siobhan Mullen (47) from Dublin.

“The fact that people know they cannot be pursued is clearly the reason for the recent rise in this behaviour.”

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She believes wrong-way driving should carry a custodial sentence or “hefty” fines “even on first offences, for everyone apprehended in a vehicle travelling intentionally into oncoming traffic, not just the driver but all who are involved”.

She says all Garda cars should carry spike strips and all personnel be trained “adequately”.

Beatriz Pardo, who is from Dublin and aged in her early 30s, says a taskforce should be set up to investigate, pursue and identify potential risks and offenders.

She suggests community events be set up “honouring victims of such crimes to help raise awareness”.