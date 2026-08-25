Ireland

Majority of teenagers injured in M50 crash released from hospital

Nine people were injured and hospitalised after stolen car drove in wrong direction on motorway

The scene of the M50 crash near Junction 12. Photograph: Collins Photo Agency
The scene of the M50 crash near Junction 12. Photograph: Collins Photo Agency
Hugh Dooley
Tue Aug 25 2026 - 16:291 MIN READ

The majority of the teenagers injured in a head-on crash on the M50 have been released from hospital.

A total of nine people, including the eight teenage boys, were hospitalised after a stolen vehicle was driven the wrong way along the M50 motorway at junction 12 near Firhouse, south Dublin on Sunday, August 9th.

The five-seater Toyota Yaris was carrying eight teenagers and there have been concerns over the health of one of them, a 13-year-old. The majority of those involved have been released from hospital, according to sources with knowledge of Garda operations.

The car had been stolen from the Rathmines area of Dublin and was spotted by gardaí in several parts of south and west Dublin on Sunday morning.

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The driver of a second car travelling on the correct side of the road, a man aged in his 20s, was injured and hospitalised when the car was struck.

Sara Jane Fox, his mother, told Red FM that he “walked out” of the car after the crash. He was “up and talking” within days.

“It was a devastating crash, and we’re incredibly grateful and thankful that Craig survived,” a family member, Kayleigh Fox, said in an online post seeking donations to “ease the financial pressure” on her nephew while he is out of work due to the “months of physio and ongoing medical appointments”.

Wrong-way driving ‘out of control’ amid 32% rise in incidents detected in 2026 ]

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