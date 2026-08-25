Woman’s body found in Dublin park

A heavy Garda presence was observed at the scene as a forensic examination took place. File image

The body of a woman has been discovered in a public park in Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to the body in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage. The remains were discovered by a member of the public shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

A heavy Garda presence was observed at the scene as a forensic examination took place.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána confirmed a body was found and said the force had notified the coroner.

A postmortem will take place, with the outcome to “determine the course of the Garda investigation”.

It is understood foul play is not suspected by gardaí.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” the Garda said.