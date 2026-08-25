Crime & Law

Woman’s body found in Dublin park

Remains discovered on Tuesday in Kimmage

A heavy Garda presence was observed at the scene as a forensic examination took place. File image
A heavy Garda presence was observed at the scene as a forensic examination took place. File image
Hugh Dooley
Tue Aug 25 2026 - 15:521 MIN READ

The body of a woman has been discovered in a public park in Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to the body in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage. The remains were discovered by a member of the public shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

A heavy Garda presence was observed at the scene as a forensic examination took place.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána confirmed a body was found and said the force had notified the coroner.

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A postmortem will take place, with the outcome to “determine the course of the Garda investigation”.

It is understood foul play is not suspected by gardaí.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” the Garda said.

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Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley is a news reporter for The Irish Times