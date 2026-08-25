Galway crash leaves teenager critical and three others injured

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at about 10pm on Saturday. File photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Four teenagers were injured, one seriously, in a car crash in Co Galway last Saturday.

One of the passengers in the car has been left in “critical condition” after the crash, which happened near Ballyedmond, Clonberne, in Ballinasloe.

He is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The three rear-seat passengers, also teenage males, were brought to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe as a precaution.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at about 10pm on Saturday, August 22nd.

Garda specialists carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with video footage from the Ballyedmond area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm have been asked to contact gardaí.