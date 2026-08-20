M9 crash: Society ‘must never glorify wild behaviour’, says bishop

The scene of the M9 crash on Sunday morning. The bishop of Kildare and Leighlin said he shares the 'widespread revulsion, upset and anger' at what happened. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Society “must never glorify wild or undisciplined behaviour” as if it were “fun or something to be shared on social media”, a senior cleric has warned following the M9 crash.

Three sisters and a young boy were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was struck head-on by a BMW driving the wrong way on the motorway near Moone, Co Kildare, at about 3am on Sunday.

Alma and Niamh Kinsella were in the front of a car and remain in a serious condition in Tallaght University Hospital.

Their younger sister Ella Hendricken, who was a rear-seat passenger alongside her seven-year-old nephew, is being treated for serious injuries in St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The boy is being treated for serious injuries at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin.

All four are from the Carlow area and were making their way to Dublin Airport to attend a family wedding in England when the collision occurred.

Five teenage boys travelling in the BMW were killed. Footage has since emerged on social media of the teenagers filming themselves speeding away from gardaí in separate incidents.

They were 17-year-olds Kamil Pustkowski, Jack Kennedy and Alex McCarthy, Jeremy O’Brien (18) and Joe “Joey” Carthy (15). Their funerals will take place in the coming days.

The five teenage boys killed in the M9 crash. From left: Jeremy O’Brien (18), Alex McCarthy (17), Joey Carthy (15), Jack Kennedy (17) and Kamil Pustkowski (17). Photograph: Social media accounts/RIP.ie

Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin said he shares the “widespread revulsion, upset and anger” at what happened.

He was speaking before a vigil at St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, on Friday for the three sisters and the boy injured in the crash.

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“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this deeply tragic and avoidable loss,” he said. “The road ahead will be very tough for Alma, Niamh, Ella and their nephew Yemi, as they continue to cope with their injuries.

“The days ahead will be difficult for parents, families and loved ones as they lay their boys to rest.”

He described the crash as “a sharp reminder that all of us share an enormous responsibility when we sit behind a wheel at any time”.

“We must never condone the irresponsibility of others nor glorify wild or undisciplined behaviour, as if it was fun or something to be shared on social media,” he said.

Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

“All of us need to reflect on our behaviour and our serious responsibility to other road users. We must value and protect our own lives and the lives of others.”

The bishop said the gardaí, emergency services and first responders who were called to the scene were “very much in my prayers”.

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A GoFundMe appeal for the injured parties has raised more than €500,000 to help with their medical expenses.

Bryan Curley, a friend of Ella Hendricken, organised the fundraiser for the family and said it has been an “incredibly difficult and frightening time for Ella, Niamh, Alma and their family”.