Motorcyclist (50s) killed in west Cork crash

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to contact Clonakilty Garda station. Photograph: Alan Betson

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a crash in west Cork on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision with a van near Gloun North, Dunmanway. No other injuries were reported.

The collision occurred at about 2.30pm on the R587, which was closed for a period for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to contact Clonakilty Garda station.

As of August 5th, 110 people have been killed on Irish roads in 2026, an increase of 11 when compared to the same period last year, according to Garda figures.

Drivers accounted for 46 fatalities, followed by pedestrians (19) and passengers (19).

A further 14 fatalities were motorcyclists, while eight were cyclists. The remaining four deaths involved e-scooters or e-bikes.