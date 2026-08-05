Met Éireann warns of heavy rain showers as weathe cools

Families enjoy the warm weather at Lough Lene swimming pier in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Wednesday is set to be cooler than recent days, with some heavy rain showers in places.

Met Éireann

said blustery overnight conditions will linger early on Wednesday with spells of heavy rain, especially near coasts and on higher ground.

Showery spells of rain are likely to become persistent at times, especially across the north and northeast.

Munster and south Leinster will stay driest with the best of the sunny spells.

The forecast is for conditions to become drier everywhere later.

Wednesday night is likely to be cloudy for a time across some northern areas, with outbreaks of rain, but the rain will ease and clear eastward through the first half of the night.

Otherwise there will be a mix of cloud, clear spells and a scattering of showers, these becoming mostly confined to parts of the West and North.

Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 9 to 13 degrees with westerly winds continuing to ease mostly light to moderate.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range from a cool 14 degrees in the northwest to a milder 21 degrees in the far southeast. Brisk westerly winds will ease later in the day.

It is forecast to be fresher with a good deal of dry weather on Thursday and on Friday in many areas, with just a scattering of showers.

The weekend will be more unsettled for a time, with rain Friday night and Saturday, followed by a brighter day on Sunday with sunshine and a scattering of showers.