Ireland

Man (20s) killed, woman seriously injured in Donegal crash

Car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Pettigo, Co Donegal, on Sunday afternoon while the passenger was brought to hospital with serious injuries. Photograph: Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Conor Pope
Sun Aug 02 2026 - 22:311 MIN READ

A man in his 20s was killed and a woman also in her 20s was seriously hurt following a crash in Pettigo, Co Donegal, on Sunday afternoon.

The car in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle at around 2:45pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The sole occupant of the 4x4, a man in his 60s, was brought to hospital for assessment.

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The road was closed to allow for a forensic examination to take place with local diversions put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for information from witnesses or anyone travelling in the area at the time of the collision, particularly people with camera footage, including dashcam or mobile phone recordings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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