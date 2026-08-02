Man (20s) killed, woman seriously injured in Donegal crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Pettigo, Co Donegal, on Sunday afternoon while the passenger was brought to hospital with serious injuries. Photograph: Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A man in his 20s was killed and a woman also in her 20s was seriously hurt following a crash in Pettigo, Co Donegal, on Sunday afternoon.

The car in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle at around 2:45pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The sole occupant of the 4x4, a man in his 60s, was brought to hospital for assessment.

The road was closed to allow for a forensic examination to take place with local diversions put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for information from witnesses or anyone travelling in the area at the time of the collision, particularly people with camera footage, including dashcam or mobile phone recordings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.