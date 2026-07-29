No more sheltering or iodine tablets: Government reviews nuclear emergency response

The Government has updated its National Plan on Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Exposures. Photograph: Getty Images

Why are we getting a new nuclear emergency plan?

Technically speaking, it’s not new but an update of the National Plan on Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Exposures.

The Department of Climate, Energy and Environment says it’s a routine review carried out every so often. This is the fourth.

So it’s not prompted by, say, the heatwaves and droughts in Europe putting the vital cooling of nuclear power plants at risk?

The department says no.

And not by Russia’s fondness for exploding things in the vicinity of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?

Apparently not.

Not even because of the excitement bubbling globally over the prospect of companies developing small modular reactors to provide their own power needs?

Not specifically, although such reviews do heed emerging technologies and new sites where they may be located.

Where are the existing sites?

Scattered around the world. There are 410 “operable” nuclear reactors and 71 new ones under construction.

Which are closest to Ireland?

Heysham nuclear power plant on Britain’s west coast, 200km from Ireland, and Flamanville on France’s northern coast, 400km away.

Isn’t Sellafield closer?

Sellafield no longer generates nuclear power, although it is handling nuclear fuel and waste.

What kind of emergency might arise?

The plan considers four “reasonable worst case” scenarios: a release of radioactivity from a nuclear power plant near Ireland; a release from one on mainland Europe; an incident involving the transport of nuclear materials by sea; and an incident involving the transport of radioactive materials by road.

Why does it not include worst-case scenarios such as nuclear war or an attack on Ireland?

That kind of incident is “out of scope” for this plan. If that happened the Department of Defence would take the lead.

What kind of risks do “reasonable worst-case” scenarios present to Ireland?

Not very significant. The plan says the chances of such an incident is “very unlikely”, a one in 5,000 chance over 100 years. It concludes, however, that “a nuclear accident abroad may have the potential to result in widespread but low-level contamination in Ireland”.

How low is low?

It says exposure to a radioactive plume from the nearest plants would only deliver a radiation dose equivalent to that received during a return flight from Dublin to London.

But would we still have to shelter indoors, close the windows and try to find the iodine tablets issued in the early 2000s?

No, the “Go In, Stay In, Tune In” message has been removed from the updated plan.

Do we even need a plan if the risk is so low?

We do. It sets out which departments and agencies will monitor what. They will need to keep in contact with European and international partners; repeatedly test food, water, air and soil; potentially restrict food imports, and closely track weather patterns in case winds might move a plume in an unexpected direction.

“There are no scenarios envisaged whereby evacuation or a shelter in place order will be required for the public in Ireland,” it says.

“Consumption of iodine thyroid blocking tablets would not be necessary.”

But it adds: “Throughout the emergency phase the need for protective actions should be assessed continually.”

What if Ireland was to build its own nuclear power plant?

An entirely new plan would be needed with far more detail about safe and unsafe zones, evacuation procedures and health service preparedness.

However, the department says despite some politicians pushing to lift the ban on nuclear power generation in Ireland, nuclear does not feature as an energy option in any official plans covering the next few decades.