Ireland

Wednesday to see temperatures of 23 degrees, with some sunny spells

Rest of the week will see mixed conditions, with rain showers and spots of sun across the country

Recent weather has been very sunny, but the rest of this week will see mixed conditions, with rain showers and sunny spells across the country. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Recent weather has been very sunny, but the rest of this week will see mixed conditions, with rain showers and sunny spells across the country. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Katie Mellett
Wed Jul 29 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

Wednesday will be a largely dry day with some sunny spells and rain showers as temperatures reach highs of 23 degrees in parts of the country, according to Met Éireann.

The rest of this week will see mixed conditions, with rain showers and sunny spells across the country.

Wednesday night will be largely dry, with long clear spells. Rain will fall along Atlantic coastal areas, becoming heavier in the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 14 degrees.

In Dublin Wednesday will be dry, with sunny spells at first. However, some rain will develop in the afternoon. Conditions will become drier and brighter later in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees.

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The rest of Leinster will experience the same conditions, but daytime temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees.

Pollen levels will be moderate on Wednesday, while the UV index will range from moderate to high.

Thursday will have sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning. Later in the afternoon, showers will be mostly confined to the northwest.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 21 degrees, and it will be coolest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast.

On Thursday night it will be dry and clear, with scattered showers mainly in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures will range from 8 to 12 degrees.

Friday will see similar conditions, with sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be driest in the south. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 21 degrees.

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