Former Dublin Region Homeless Executive figure rented apartment to Peter McVerry Trust, accounts show

The Peter McVerry Trust was hit by financial and governance troubles three years ago, leading to a €15 million Government rescue. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Peter McVerry Trust (PMVT) rented an apartment for four years from a former senior figure in the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), its single largest public funding agency.

The apartment was rented between 2021 and 2024 from the unnamed landlord before the arrangement was terminated by mutual agreement, according to financial statements published by the homeless and housing charity.

PMVT, established in the 1980s by Jesuit priest Fr Peter McVerry, has declined to name the landlord, saying no personal information was required to understand the transaction disclosed in its 2024 accounts. The total rent charged that year was €8,500.

The accounts said Fr McVerry incurred expenses totalling €148,000 in 2024, “all of which” were directed toward delivering the charity’s programmes and services.

“Fr McVerry has never received a salary or allowances for his ongoing and invaluable contribution to the trust in its mission to reduce homelessness. He does, however, have the use of a company car.”

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The 2024 accounts separately disclosed a €29,475 annual lease agreement with a property-owning former PMVT employee who ceased PMVT employment in 2023.

One of Ireland’s best-known charities, PMVT was hit by financial and governance troubles three years ago, leading to a €15 million Government rescue to avert potential collapse. It has since come under the control of a new board and said it is working to comply with funding conditions imposed by the Department of Housing.

Replying to questions about the 2021 deal with the former DRHE figure, the charity said: “We will not be identifying the individual concerned, as they had left their employment with the DRHE several years before the lease arrangement being agreed.”

The DRHE provides shared services to the four Dublin local authorities. The McVerry trust received €26.5 million in 2024 from the executive, about 45 per cent of the €58.2 million in public funding it received that year.

The accounts said the former DRHE figure arranged in 2021 to lease an apartment to PMVT. “The property owner had left the employment of the DRHE when the arrangement was entered into and was not involved in funding arrangements with PMVT in any capacity within their new employment,” the accounts said.

“PMVT and the property owner mutually agreed to bring the arrangement to an end in Q4 2024, and the tenant occupying the property was rehoused successfully.”

[ Fire safety issue forces Peter McVerry homeless service to move tenants from Dublin propertyOpens in new window ]

The charity made a number of prior-year adjustments to its 2023 financial statements as they did not include the consolidation of certain subsidiaries then under its control for which financial information was not available.

Total charity assets increased by €2.97 million after the adjustment with total liabilities rising to €136,328, leading to a net increase in total equity of €2.83 million.

Accounts were restated for a second year in succession in 2024, but PMVT said it was implementing enhanced internal controls to prevent recurrence of such errors.

“The 2023 financial statements included a restatement of the 2022 figures,” PMVT said.

“The 2024 financial statements subsequently restated the consolidated numbers based on the 2023 actuals of the consolidated amounts.”

PMVT cited risks arising from legacy governance, audit and compliance issues identified in a subsidiary charity, Assisi House, and certain other charities under its responsibility.

“Work is under way to bring statutory audits and filings up to date, with trustees receiving regular updates and oversight throughout the process.”