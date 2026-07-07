Man dies following two-car crash in Co Waterford

The crash took place on the R680 near Adamstown, to the west of Waterford City. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 60s has died in a crash in Co Waterford.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened shortly before 1.50pm on Monday.

The driver of one of the cars died at the scene on the R680 near Adamstown, to the west of Waterford city.

Emergency services brought his body to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford. A postmortem is set to take place and the coroner has been notified.

Gardaí said there were no other injuries.

The road was temporarily closed to allow for a forensic investigation and has since reopened, the Garda said.

Witnesses, and those who may have relevant dashcam footage, have been asked to contact Tramore Garda station.

[ Analysis: Why are road deaths still rising despite promise of ‘renewed focus’ on safety?Opens in new window ]

The crash brings the number of deaths on Irish roads this year to 93, figures from the Garda show. The total includes 21 pedestrians, and is more than 10 per cent higher than the same period in 2025.

Five people died on Irish roads over the weekend, including four motorcyclists.