Blood test results from man who died in Co Cork pub ‘could take two months’

Gardaí say it may be several weeks before they receive the results of toxicological tests from the postmortem on a man (27) who took ill and collapsed while being restrained by customers in a pub in Co Cork at the weekend.

The man, named locally as Romanian national Andrei Conteanu, collapsed and became unresponsive after he entered Allen’s Bar in Riverstick in Co Cork after 9pm on Saturday when it is alleged that he attacked an off-duty staff member before he was restrained by some customers.

It is understood Conteanu became unwell while being restrained by the customers and that he collapsed on the floor of the bar and that despite the best efforts of first responders and paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conteanu’s remains were removed at 1pm on Sunday to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where State Pathologist Dr SallyAnne Collis carried out a postmortem.

However, investigators say the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory in Dublin is receiving so many samples for analysis that it may take up to two months before they get back the results of toxicological tests on the blood samples taken by the pathologist.

Conteanu was living in the village, having moved to Riverstick about a month ago. He had come to Ireland about two years ago and had worked in construction in Limerick before moving to Riverstick.

Gardaí have appointed an officer to liaise with Conteanu’s brother, and it is understood his family in Romania have been informed of his death and are liaising with the office of the Cork County Coroner regarding the release of the body.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from inside the bar, and they have begun to take witness statements from people in the bar at the time.

They hope to speak in the coming days to an off-duty staff member at the pub, who suffered a number of fractured ribs and is in Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information, including road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in Riverstick between 8pm and 9.30pm on Saturday July 4th, 2026, to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.