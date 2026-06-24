Jeffrey Donaldson asks for his knighthood to be forfeited

Jeffrey Donaldson was found guilty of 18 counts of sex abuse, including one count of rape, at Newry Crown Court.. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Former DUP leader and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Donaldson has asked for his knighthood to be forfeited.

He has also tendered his resignation from the UK Privy Council with “immediate effect”.

Donaldson’s solicitor, John McBurney, confirmed the move on Wednesday.

“I have this afternoon issued a letter signed by Jeffrey Donaldson to the Cabinet Office indicating his request to renounce and forfeit his knighthood,” McBurney said.

“I have also this afternoon issued a letter signed by Jeffrey Donaldson to the Privy Council office tendering his resignation from the Privy Council with immediate effect.”

The council is an advisory body to the British monarch and its members, generally holders of senior political or judicial office, who are required to take a special oath, are known as Privy Counsellors.

On Monday, Donaldson (63) was found guilty of 18 counts of sex abuse, including one count of rape, at Newry Crown Court.

The crimes were committed against two women when they were children between 1985 and 2008.

He was warned by Judge Paul Ramsey that he will face a “lengthy” prison sentence.

The former Lagan Valley MP is in custody at Maghaberry Prison outside Lisburn.

He was knighted in Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday honours list in 2016 for service to politics.

There have been mounting calls across the political spectrum for him to be stripped of the honour.

A review of Donaldson’s case will take place on September 11th, and a sentencing review will take place on September 25th at Newry Crown Court.

[ Eleanor Donaldson – what happens next?Opens in new window ]

His wife and co-accused, Eleanor Donaldson (60), was charged with four counts of aiding and abetting and one count of cruelty to children.

She had faced a trial of the facts on mental health grounds, meaning the jury was asked to find out if she had committed the acts. She was not present during the proceedings and the jury found that she had carried out the acts.