Ireland

Man (77) dies after tractor crash in Co Tyrone

Dessie Sheridan pronounced dead at scene of incident outside Omagh

Derry no1-27/3/02-Trevor McBride picture-PSNI unifor the new PSNI cap emblem(cap badge)at afternoon press conference in Derry-see story
PSNI Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene of the incident.
Shauna Bowers
Sat Jun 20 2026 - 14:131 MIN READ

A 77-year-old man has died following a tractor crash in the Fintona area outside Omagh, Co Tyrone on Friday evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man involved in the single-vehicle crash was Dessie Sheridan, from Tattyreagh.

“We were advised around 6pm on Friday of a collision involving a red Massey Ferguson 185 tractor in the Tullycunny Road area,” Det Insp Dave Stewart, from the PSNI’s collision investigation unit, said.

Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended.

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However, Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stewart said the road would remain closed for much of Saturday. He called for witnesses and anyone with relevant footage, such as dashcam video, to contact police.

Friday evening’s incident brings to 32 the number of people killed on Northern Ireland’s roads so far this year, up 11 from 21 at the same time last year.

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Shauna Bowers

Shauna Bowers

Shauna Bowers is Health Correspondent of The Irish Times