Woman (50s) dies after crash between car and lorry in Co Cork

An Garda Síochána said the man who was driving the lorry was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a woman was fatally injured in a road crash in Co Cork on Sunday afternoon.

The incident, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the R568 at Manch East, Ballineen, between Bandon and Dunmanway, at around 3pm.

“The female driver of the car, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“Her body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will take place in due course.”

The force said the man (50s) who was driving the lorry was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road remained closed on Sunday evening, with local diversions in place while gardaí conducted a forensic examination of the crash scene.

Anyone who may have been travelling on the R568 at Manch East between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday is asked to contact gardaí at Bandon station on (023) 885 2200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. The investigation team is also keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant camera or dashcam footage from the area.

The woman was the 95th person to die on the State’s roads so far this year.