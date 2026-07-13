Ireland

Two people rescued off Rosslare Strand

Gardaí were alerted to swimmers in difficulty shortly after 4pm on Sunday

Irish Coast Guard
Coast Guard units responded to an incident off Rosslare Strand on Sunday
Sarah Burns
Mon Jul 13 2026 - 11:201 MIN READ

Two people were rescued from the water off Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford, on Sunday afternoon.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin tasked the Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter R117, Rosslare Coast Guard unit, Curracloe Coast Guard unit and the Rosslare RNLI to the scene.

“All casualties were taken safely from the water and transferred into the care of the HSE,” it said.

An Garda Síochána said it was alerted by the National Ambulance Service to a report of swimmers in difficulty at the beach shortly after 4pm.

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times