Two people rescued off Rosslare Strand

Coast Guard units responded to an incident off Rosslare Strand on Sunday

Two people were rescued from the water off Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford, on Sunday afternoon.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin tasked the Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter R117, Rosslare Coast Guard unit, Curracloe Coast Guard unit and the Rosslare RNLI to the scene.

“All casualties were taken safely from the water and transferred into the care of the HSE,” it said.

An Garda Síochána said it was alerted by the National Ambulance Service to a report of swimmers in difficulty at the beach shortly after 4pm.